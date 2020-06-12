NCT 127 hop into baseball uniforms for 'Punch' special dance practice

NCT 127 have revealed a special dance practice video for "Punch".



In this special version, the NCT subunit members get into baseball uniforms and goof around with bats before their choreography practice. "Punch" is the title track of NCT 127's second repackage album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'.



Along with the video, NCT 127's Haechan shared the message, "Today, we posted the dance practice video of us in baseball uniforms like I wanted!!! It's a small gift to you all because you liked 'Punch' a lot. Please give this a lot of support as well." He added, "I want to see you all and express my gratitude. I miss you so much! Always take care of yourself! Thank you!"



Check out NCT 127's "Punch" dance practice video above, and watch their MV here if you missed it!