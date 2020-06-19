17

Check out individual male K-Pop idol brand value rankings for June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has unveiled brand value rankings for individual male K-Pop idols, based on big data analysis from May 18 through June 19, 2020!

For the past month, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 630 individual male K-Pop idols including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

As always, 1st place went to BTS member Jimin, who earned a total of 6,806,289 data points for June. 2nd place went to EXO's Baekhyun, receiving a total of 6,137,838 data points in June after returning with his 2nd solo mini album, 'Delight'. 3rd place went to another BTS member, Jungkook, with a total of 4,752,631 data points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, TVXQ's Changmin, BTS's SUGA, BTS's RM, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and BTS's Jin

Sevabha98 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

I knew it's gonna be Jimin as always.

MyEuphoria 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Congratulations Park Jimin!!!

Share

