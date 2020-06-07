Rookie group REDSQUARE's Bomin snags a solo endorsement deal already

Rookie girl group REDSQUARE's Bomin already has a solo endorsement deal!



Their label revealed that Bomin had signed with Sony Korea as the model of their new digital camera 'ZV-1'. The camera is specialized for vloggers and video content creators, ad Sony Korea decided that Bomin's chic, city-girl image matched well with the camera.

This is actually Bomin's 3rd endorsement deal - REDSQUARE as a group is the model for 'Motorola Verve Buds 800', and Bomin and Green also have a deal with cosmetics brand AUVIEUS.

Looks like she's going to be a force to be reckoned with!