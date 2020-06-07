19

Posted by jennywill

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga's 'Sour Candy' ranks #1 on Global YouTube Song Top 100

BLACKPINK has achieved another record with "Sour Candy".

The song was released on May 28th as a collaboration with Lady Gaga. Upon its release, it had ranked #25 and #17 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and the UK Official Single Top 40 Chart, respectively. It was also #2 on Spotify globally, #3 in the US, and #5 in UK. 

Now it's achieved another feat by being #1 on the Global YouTube Song Top 100. It's even more impressive because the song doesn't have an MV, so it reached the feat by just the audio clip. 

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

staretitties97 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Can't wait for the comeback. Blackpink in Ya Area!

angeleyes9677357 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

#queens

Girls
