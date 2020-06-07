BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga's 'Sour Candy' ranks #1 on Global YouTube Song Top 100

BLACKPINK has achieved another record with "Sour Candy".

The song was released on May 28th as a collaboration with Lady Gaga. Upon its release, it had ranked #25 and #17 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and the UK Official Single Top 40 Chart, respectively. It was also #2 on Spotify globally, #3 in the US, and #5 in UK.

Now it's achieved another feat by being #1 on the Global YouTube Song Top 100. It's even more impressive because the song doesn't have an MV, so it reached the feat by just the audio clip.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!