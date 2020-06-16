19

GFriend confirm their comeback with new album '﻿回: ﻿Song of the Sirens﻿'

GFriend have just confirmed their summer comeback, with an announcement for fans on 'Weverse'!

The girl group will be returning with a brand new album titled '回: Song of the Sirens' next month on July 13. This marks their first comeback album release in approximately 5 months, when the group released their 9th mini album '回: Labyrinth'. 

Furthermore, media reports say that GFriend recently wrapped up filming their comeback title track MV, surprising even their staff members with a shocking transformation. Fans can stay tuned for a completely different, new side to GFriend through this new album. 

Can't wait!

Dino_Saur593 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

OH MY GOD.

