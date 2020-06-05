Netizens express divided opinions after some say the rising sun flag was seen in Yubin's "Me Time" performance on 'Simply K-pop'

Netizens are expressing their divided opinions in regards to claims that Yubin's recent live performance contained Japan's Rising Sun flag imagery.

﻿ ﻿ RISING SUN FLAG

Yubin performed on the May 29th broadcast of Arirang TV's 'Simply K-pop' to promote her newest song "Me Time". However, a video playing in the background of the performance elicited divided reactions after some pointed out that the footage contains designs similar to that of Japan's Rising Sun flag.

Comments include:

"You can't have an excuse for this."

"Our country's already sensitive. Did you have to use this? There are a lot of colors."

"I feel uncomfortable."





The staff of 'Simply K-pop' ultimately made an apology which stated: "The source who made this video for us did not mean to cause harm to anyone but we will make sure to be more careful when producing the show."

However, other netizens are calling the controversy an overreaction, saying:

"How is this the rising flag sun?"

"I guess everyone would freak out if they went to the circus."

"Everything is a problem nowadays, huh?"

"It's because it's hidden in the frame but this is representative of the U.S. vintage style."

Do you think netizens are overreacting? Check out Yubin's full performance below.