[Album & MV Review] Moonbyul – '門oon'

MOONBYUL – '門OON'

Tracklist:





1. Intro: Satellite

2. Eclipse

3. mirror

4. ILJIDO

5. MOON MOVIE

6. Weird Day (Feat. Punch)

7. Snow

8. Absence

9. Absence (Inst.)

Moon Byul of MAMAMOO fame has issued a repackage of her EP 'Dark Side of the Moon.' The new one is simply called '門oon,' which is technically Moon-oon, since the characters 門 sound like moon. But I digress. The repackage has two new tracks.

"Satellite" is the first new track. This is a more conventional pop tune, though she handles it quite well. There's a heartfelt quality to her voice that really brings something to the song. This tune definitely fits in with the other tracks on this album.

On "Absence," we hear her soulful vocals over the 808s. Those fill definitely add some energy to the track. Moon Byul's voice is always a treat, but here she takes it to the next level. She drops some raps in there that sound completely organic and goes so well with the song. What's more, she effortlessly drops back into the song again.

That girl certainly has a set of lungs. She's got a voice and she knows how to use it. It's one of the things I like about her. So many times we get songs sung in a higher register. But not here. She knows exactly what she's doing and does it well. And I'm looking forward to hearing what she comes up with next.

MV REVIEW

Since the performance video is the only one we have, that's the one I'll focus on.

The MV alternates between black and white and color. That tends to set a mood and they milk it quite well here. When they do get color, it's usually blue. Blue lighting, blue shirt. It's an interesting effect.

Moon Byul herself is obviously the centerpiece. At first, she's sitting in a chair, and just making gestures with those slender hands. But before long she's standing, and then dancing.

And the choreo is interesting. Most of the time she keeps her hands close to her chest, but every once in awhile a sweeping gesture is required, and she is up to the task. The tight pirouettes and the hands knifing through the air are completely awesome.

If you're asking me if I enjoyed this, the answer is an unapologetic yes.

Score





MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept...............9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Album Production.....9

Album Concept.........9

Tracklisting................9

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL................9.0