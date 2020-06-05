Dispatch deletes their Black Lives Matter post after being lambasted for including the hashtag #alllivesmatter

International netizens are saying the person who runs the Instagram account for Korean media site Dispatch made a tone-deaf decision while uploading their #blackouttuesday post which led to backlash.

Many Korean celebrities joined the #blackouttuesday movement in order to show respect and amplify black voices during the current civil unrest sparked by racially charged violence.

However, Dispatch not online included the hashtag #blacklivesmatter but also #alllivesmatter. The controversial inclusion of the #alllivesmatter hashtag, which is often used as a red herring distraction to divert attention away from the racial inequality of black people, led to extreme backlash and ultimately led to their takedown of the post.

The publication has also raised eyebrows after deleting all BTS content from their page earlier today.