Netizens are loving TWICE's choreography for 'Fanfare'

Netizens love the choreography for TWICE's new Japanese song "Fanfare".

A popular community post shared some adorable gifs from the video which highlighted the fun and upbeat nature of the dance moves. Comments include:

"This is so cute."

"Jihyo is adorable."

"The MV is just full of freshness, their outfits are so adorable, how can you not love them? The MV is also isn't over-edited and clean unlike the Korean MV's."



"Their Japanese songs are better than their Korean songs."



"I'm not even a fan but this is so cute."

"This is so refreshing to watch."

"I really like this! It's similar to their original concept."









TWICE is on the grind with their promotions as they continue to release new music.