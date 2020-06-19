Fans crack up over BTS Jungkook's unique sleeping posture

Netizens and fans alike are cracking up at BTS Jungkook's sleeping posture.

A popular community post highlighted instances on broadcast where Jungkook was seen sleeping cross-legged on numerous occasions!

Jungkook has even drawn his own sleeping posture for fans to see.

This unique posture is making fans laugh for reminding them of a tired Korean dad sleeping, but fans are also concerned that this sleeping posture may be bad for Jungkook's legs after the post also highlighted a clip from an expert who explained that it could be bad for your joints.

"His legs are... so long."

"That position is so comfortable but it's not good for your knees."



"Jungkook lay your legs out comfortably!"

"So cute..."

"I sleep like that too and don't think it's good for the body."

"Why are his legs so pretty?"

What do you think?