Netizens are heartbroken after seeing a gif of Lisa smiling and running towards the ex-manager who scammed her

Netizens are heartbroken after seeing past footage of BLACKPINK's Lisa running up to her ex-manager at the airport.

Recent reports have stated that the Thai K-pop idol was swindled out of $820,000 by her ex-manager, who used the funds for gambling while promising to use the money to look into real estate properties.



A popular community post highlighted a gif of Lisa taken from the past where she is seen running and smiling while greeting her ex-manager.

More gifs of Lisa interacting with the manager were also revealed in the comments, showing her affection for him. Netizens are expressing their sadness on Lisa's behalf, saying:

"You manager b******. How could you steal the money of a young girl that struggled for many years that you've become fond of?"

"You've embarrassed all of Korea. Lisa must be so hurt."

"I thought of this footage when I heard the news about the manager. At that time, fans said their chemistry was great and asked him to take care of Lisa forever..."

"How despicable."

"How are the men at YG so abnormal including the managers?"

We hope Lisa heals from this traumatic experience soon.