72

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens are heartbroken after seeing a gif of Lisa smiling and running towards the ex-manager who scammed her

AKP STAFF

Netizens are heartbroken after seeing past footage of BLACKPINK's Lisa running up to her ex-manager at the airport.

Recent reports have stated that the Thai K-pop idol was swindled out of $820,000 by her ex-manager, who used the funds for gambling while promising to use the money to look into real estate properties. 

A popular community post highlighted a gif of Lisa taken from the past where she is seen running and smiling while greeting her ex-manager. 

More gifs of Lisa interacting with the manager were also revealed in the comments, showing her affection for him. Netizens are expressing their sadness on Lisa's behalf, saying: 

"You manager b******. How could you steal the money of a young girl that struggled for many years that you've become fond of?"

"You've embarrassed all of Korea. Lisa must be so hurt."

"I thought of this footage when I heard the news about the manager. At that time, fans said their chemistry was great and asked him to take care of Lisa forever..."

"How despicable."

"How are the men at YG so abnormal including the managers?"

We hope Lisa heals from this traumatic experience soon. 

  1. Lisa
32 24,352 Share 85% Upvoted

14

Blessey_Castuera23 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel bad for Lisa... She trusted him

Share

13

tmc93111 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She shouldn't have had to learn that lesson that way. I hope the people around her are their for her. She needs love right now.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bang Ye Dam, TREASURE
TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam says goodbye in 'Wayo' MV
11 hours ago   23   8,820

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND