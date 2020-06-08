13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's daughter JamJam melts heart with her adorable expressions

Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's daughter Jam Jam is continuing to capture the hearts of her admiring fans.

The cute and friendly toddler was seen on Instagram along with the caption: "Jam whose fallen in love with the TV".  

Jam Jam is seen lounging comfortably on the sofa as she watches TV with an entranced expression. The friendly child has been rising in popularity for her cute nature while on 'Superman is Back' with her parents. Her bright personality is definitely from her parents who are both known for their energetic personalities. 

23ExoL37 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She is really adorable kid

Summer101471 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

she has her mom's face , wow . I guess soyul is a natural beauty after all.

