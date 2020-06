MONSTA X took over fashion magazines this month!

The boys are in the June issue of 'Vogue', 'Singles', 'W', and 'Dazed'. Joohoney and I.M had a dual photoshoot for 'Vogue', Minhyuk had a photoshoot for 'Singles', Shownu and Kihyun had a dual photoshoot for 'W', and Hyungwon had a photoshoot for 'Dazed'.

Check out all of the amazing photos below.