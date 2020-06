AB6IX have released MV teaser #2 for their upcoming comeback title track, "The Answer"!

AB6IX's new title track "The Answer" is a funk pop genre produced by Block B's Zico, combining a fancy, upbeat groove with catchy, witty lyrics. In the MV teaser above, the AB6IX members go looking for answers in various rooms scattered throughout a colorful mansion.

AB6IX's first comeback as 4-member with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' is set for June 29 at 6 PM KST!