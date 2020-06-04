4

2

'Train To Busan' sequel film 'Peninsula' unleashes thrilling new set of teaser posters featuring Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun

Director Yeon Sang Ho's official sequel film to his hit 2016 zombie thriller 'Train To Busan' - 'Peninsula' starring Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, and more - has released a dramatic second set of teaser posters!

Earlier this week, 'Peninsula' was invited as an official selection for the '2020 Cannes Film Festival' alongside a handful of other Korean productions. The story takes place 4 years after the event of 'Train To Busan', when the entire Korean peninsula has been abandoned by mankind after it is overrun by the infected. However, rogue stragglers who were left behind still inhabit hidden parts of the peninsula, many of them staying alive by going mad themselves. 

The mysteries of those who have been left behind on the peninsula unfold when a special operative named Jung Suk (Kang Dong Won) re-enters the land with a mission, meeting up with a tough survivor Min Jung (Lee Jung Hyun). 

'Peninsula' is slated to premiere in Korea as well as select countries across the globe in July.

  1. Kang Dong Won
  2. Lee Jung Hyun
0

jack-bean1,097 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

I'm in. Train to Busan was awesome.

0

Araan33 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I wanted the 2 survivors from the first movie to be in here T.T i really wish it was a continuation of their stories

1 more reply

