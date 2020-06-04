Park Bom's label denies cosmetic surgery rumors

Park Bom's label D-Nation has denied cosmetic surgery rumors.



The former 2NE1 member cause some concern after her appearance at the '56th Grand Bell Awards' yesterday, and on June 4, her agency responded to reports about her changed appearance. D-Nation stated, "Park Bom has been going through a hard time because of stress. That's why she's going to be comfortable until the release of her next album."



The label continued, "She's been paying attention to her weight, and she's been comfortable, which is why she gained a bit of weight. She'll be taking a short break."



Another rep denied cosmetic surgery rumors, stating, "Some people say she got plastic surgery, but not at all. We're working on an album this year. Before then, she'll be taking care of herself to show a completely new side. Please look forward to Park Bom's new look."



Stay tuned for updates on Park Bom.