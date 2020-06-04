Park Bom's label denies cosmetic surgery rumors

2

Park Bom's label D-Nation has denied cosmetic surgery rumors.

The former 2NE1 member cause some concern after her appearance at the '56th Grand Bell Awards' yesterday, and on June 4, her agency responded to reports about her changed appearance. D-Nation stated, "Park Bom has been going through a hard time because of stress. That's why she's going to be comfortable until the release of her next album."

The label continued, "She's been paying attention to her weight, and she's been comfortable, which is why she gained a bit of weight. She'll be taking a short break."

Another rep denied cosmetic surgery rumors, stating, "Some people say she got plastic surgery, but not at all. We're working on an album this year. Before then, she'll be taking care of herself to show a completely new side. Please look forward to Park Bom's new look."

Stay tuned for updates on Park Bom. 

acha50229 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I dont think she had plastic surgery done in a while. It's just her weight and age is starting to show.

karen__lang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Who are we to Judge. If this is how she is Good luck to her As long as she is happy. How rude if people Body shame her Or say she has had to much surgery ,As long as she is doing the whats best for her nothing else matters

