Actor Ryu Seung Bum's side confirms his foreign girlfriend is expecting this month, couple to wed later this year

Actor Ryu Seung Bum (41) is expecting to become a father this month!

On June 11, Ryu Seung Bum's label Sam Company official confirmed to various media outlets, "Ryu Seung Bum's girlfriend is expecting to give birth some time this month. His girlfriend is a non-celebrity foreigner from Slovakia, and they are planning to marry soon."



The label continued, "Ryu Seung Bum is currently residing in France with his fiancée. The couple originally wanted to hold a small wedding ceremony earlier this year; however, they delayed the wedding due to COVID19. After the baby is born, the two will carry on with a small, private ceremony with close acquaintances as long as the COVID19 situation improves."



Actor Ryu Seung Bum first made his acting debut in 2000 with film 'Die Bad', directed by his older brother Ryu Seung Wan. Afterward, he went on to star in numerous action/drama films, including his most recent production 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' in 2019. Ryu Seung Bum's fiancée is said to be a Slovak artist 10 years younger than the actor.

Congratulations to the couple!

