IU to appear on tvN's 'House On Wheels' as Yeo Jin Goo's guest

IU will be appearing as the next guest of tvN's 'House On Wheels'!

According to media outlet reports on June 30, IU is confirmed to appear on 'House On Wheels' as the program's fourth guest, as a close friend of Yeo Jin Goo! The ongoing tvN reality series stars actors Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo. Each week, the three cast members travel across the nation carting their portable 'House On Wheels' around, inviting some of their close friends to try out the traveling home experience.

The first guests of the program consisted of actress Ra Mi Ran and Girl's Day member Hyeri, invited by Sung Dong Il. The second guest was actress Gong Hyo Jin, having closely worked with Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won in the past. The third guest will be actress Lee Sung Kyung appearing on this week's broadcast, and last but not least, IU is expected to participate in a recording soon!

IU has not only worked with Yeo Jin Goo in 'Hotel Del Luna', but also has experience working with Sung Dong Il in 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

