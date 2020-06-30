11

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WayV issue a warning against malicious comments & slander directed toward the group

On June 30, WayV's exclusive management Label V issued an official statement of warning against malicious comments and slander directed toward the group. 

You can read Label V's notice in both Chinese and English, below. Meanwhile, prior to the boy group's comeback earlier this month, fans criticized WayV's teaser content for usage of controversial accessories in the members' jacket photo outfits. 

After editing the controversial accessories in question, WayV successfully returned with the release of their 1st full album, 'Awaken The World'. 

pink-aca916 pts 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

It seems like the new SM CEO is doing his job right.

popularit3,964 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

leave the boys alone smh theyve nothing to yall let them take care of their kids in peace

Share

