Insider reveals details on manager who scammed BLACKPINK's Lisa

An insider has revealed details on the manager who scammed BLACKPINK's Lisa of 1 billion KRW (~$800,000 USD).



On June 2, a close friend of Lisa said of the manager, who's only known as 'Manager J', "J is a manager who's been with BLACKPINK even before their debut. He's been in charge of taking care of BLACKPINK since their debut. He especially took care of the tired members after their frequent tours overseas. J was always praised as a very kind and sincere person. He was so kind people called him naive. The BLACKPINK members believed and relied on him. He was the person they trusted most after producer Teddy."



The insider continued:





"Then J started to change. No one knew the reason why at first. I heard that he started going to entertainment establishments and overspent money, which caused debt issues with others. That's how he first came to illegal gambling. I heard he got a lot of money, but after he lost it, he became more obsessed with gambling. As the debt grew bigger with no way to pay it back, he seems to have gotten his hands into Lisa's money. Other members have parents in Korea, but Lisa seems to have been targeted because she came from Thailand. The damage amount is estimated to be more than 1 billion Won. As it became known, an internal investigation and disciplinary action by YG Entertainment began, and that led to him quitting. He spent time alone and paid back some of the money.



Not only Lisa, but all the BLACKPINK members relied heavily on J. J was the only one who could be trusted while they worked on frequent overseas schedules. As much as they trusted him, it seems the sense of betrayal and hurt is just as big."





As previously reported, the long-time manager was fired from YG Entertainment after it was discovered he requested 1 billion Won from Lisa to allegedly look for real estate purchase opportunities. It's said he blew the full amount on gambling, and after settling the matter quietly due to Lisa's wishes, he'll be repaying her. Insiders say Lisa is currently struggling with fear and anxiety after the betrayal.