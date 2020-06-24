Stray Kids' Han & Seungmin reveal which artists they want to collaborate with

Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin revealed which artists they want to collaborate with.



On June 24, Stray Kids featured as guests on 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope' to promote their latest track "God's Menu". When DJ Kim Shin Young asked Han which artists he wants to collaborate with other than fellow JYP Entertainment labelmates, he responded, "I want to collaborate with Crush and Dean."



He continued, "I did a cover performance on 'King of Mask Singer', and I respect them so much. I want to improve my skills and perform on stage together." Seungmin also said, "I want to collaborate with Kwon Jin Ah. I get a lot of comfort listening to her music. I hope I'll get the chance to practice with her later on."



