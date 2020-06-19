BLACKPINK to unveil pre-release single 'How You Like That' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BLACKPINK are performing their pre-release single 'How You Like That' for the first time on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.



Host Jimmy Fallon announced the news on the June 18th episode of his NBC late night show, confirming BLACKPINK will be unveiling 'How You Like That' next week on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 26 EST. This will mark the YG Entertainment girl group's first time on the show as well as the show's first time featuring a performance by a K-pop girl group.



BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' drops on June 26 KST. It's the first step in their epic comeback, which includes a new song release between July and August and the girl group's first full album release in September.



Are you going to watch BLACKPINK perform on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'?

