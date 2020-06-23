Han Seo Hee attends questioning for B.I's drug case

Han Seo Hee attended questioning for B.I's drug case.



Han Seo Hee is known as an informant in B.I's drug case, and she previously alleged former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk had influenced her testimony about B.I back in 2016. Yang Hyun Suk is alleged to have called Han Seo Hee to YG's office in August of that year and forced her to reverse her statement about B.I. According to her lawyer Bang Jung Hyun in June of 2019, Yang Hyun Suk allegedly told her, "It would be really easy for me to make things difficult for you."



On June 23, the former trainee attended police questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. When asked by reporters if she changed her witness testimony due to intimidation by Yang Hyun Suk, Han Seo Hee affirmed, "Yes. I'll faithfully engage in the prosecution's investigation."



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency questioned Yang Hyun Suk and B.I. this past April. B.I is suspected of receiving marijuana and LSD from Han Seo Hee in April to May of 2016. Though he admitted to smoking marijuana in a police investigation, he denied using LSD. Yang Hyun Suk is suspected of aiding and abetting crimes, and after 5 months of investigation, police found Han Seo Hee's claims of intimidation credible.

