Seventeen's Dino reveals why he scolds his hyungs during practice + Vernon shares his current biggest concern

On June 23, Seventeen members Vernon, Dino, and Seungkwan appeared as guests on 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza'!

During the radio broadcast, the Seventeen members energetically prompted the group's comeback mini album 'Heng:garae', as well as their title track "Left & Right". Seungkwan started out by saying, "We debated a lot about our concept while preparing for this comeback. Our concept this time is a refreshing one, but our last album had a darker concept."



Vernon, who participated in producing the album, described, "Kye Bumzu hyung picked out the tracks for us. When I listened to the tracks he picked out, I thought they had a very 'Chill' vibe. Hyung and I worked on everything very naturally. It was a comfortable and free atmosphere, which was nice."

Later on, Seungkwan pointed out Dino's strengths in the team. He remarked, "Dino gets on us if even one of us seems like they're not putting their all into practice. Dino is so hardcore that even when we do a good job, we can't satisfy him." Dino explained, "I say things to the hyung out of pressure to show an even better stage. It's not because the hyungs don't practice diligently."







Vernon also had a personal concern to discuss, as he revealed, "I'm struggling with controlling my diet and eating habits. I'm not trying to lose weight, I'm trying to build a healthier body. I'm also working out, but I think eating such a specific meal plan is really hard."