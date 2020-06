Golden Child is gearing up for their comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Take A Leap'.



On June 14 at midnight KST, the rising idol group released comeback trailers and individual concept photos for member Bomin and Daeyeol via the group's official social media accounts. The upcoming album features 7 tracks, including the title track "ONE (Lucid Dream)".

Check out all the teasers below and stay tuned for Golden Child's comeback on June 23rd!