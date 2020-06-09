EXO-SC confirmed for summer comeback

EXO-SC have been confirmed for a summer comeback.



On June 9, reports revealed the EXO subunit including Sehun and Chanyeol are recording a new album, and SM Entertainment confirmed, "EXO-SC are preparing to release their album in July." It's reported EXO-SC have already wrapped up their album jacket photo shoot.



The subunit made their debut in July of 2019 with "What a Life". Are you excited for EXO-SC's comeback?