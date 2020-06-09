Cosmic Girls' Dayoung to make acting debut in upcoming drama 'Love Revolution'

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is making her acting debut in the upcoming drama 'Love Revolution'.



On June 9, Dayoung's label King Kong by Starship stated, "Dayoung is appearing in 'Love Revolution' as Oh Ah Ram, who's the best friend of Wang Ja Rim (played by Lee Ruby)." Oh Ah Ram is described as a popular, easy-going, and athletic girl, which the Cosmic Girl herself is said to relate to.



'Love Revolution' is based on a popular, romantic comedy webtoon series of the same name, and the story centers around a pure, lovable male high school student named Gong Joo Young (played by Park Ji Hoon) and his crush on the school's prettiest girl, Wang Ja Rim.



The series is expected to air later this year. In other news, The Boyz' Younghoon is also in talks to join the series.

