DONGKIZ introduces DONGKIZ I:KAN unit Munik and Jaechan through 'coming up' announcement image

DONGKIZ is debuting a new unit!





After releasing a mysterious teaser earlier this month, it was finally revealed that members Munik and Jaechan will be releasing their first song as unit DONGKIZ I:KAN entitled "Y.O.U."





Through the unit, the vocalist-rapper duo intends to show fans a new side of what they can do. The name 'I:KAN' comes from 'I can,' demonstrating the confidence and potential of the unit. To begin promoting their unit, the two appeared as panelists on the June 28 KST broadcast of MBC's 'Mask King.'





Meanwhile, "Y.O.U" is set for release on July 7.



Check out the unit's latest teaser below!

