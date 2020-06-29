1

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Kang Min Kyung explains why her 'Àvie Muah' scrunchie is priced at 50 USD

AKP STAFF

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung explained the price point behind her shopping mall.

On June 28 KST, the singer took to her personal Instagram to thank the public for their support, sharing images from the 'Àvie Muah' website. However, the price of the clothing, which is designed rather minimalist, currently ranges from 53,000 to 278,000 KRW ($44 to $230 USD). This caused many who follow her Instagram to comment and complain, making statements like: "Wow, this is the price of good gopchang," "This is too expensive," and "The design isn't anything special, yet this price...". One of the more complained about products was the scrunchie, which was priced at 59,000 KRW (approximately 50 USD).

When the criticisms grew, Kang Min Kyung explained, "Àvie muah X Buhee. Àvie Muah is a brand born through collaborations with various designers. The Pleats Silk Scrunchie is a product in collaboration with the brand Buhee. Designer Buhee made the unique size and the feeling, and Àvie Muah added to the color and detail. The scrunchie is made in 100% silk, and uses a lot of material because it is 21cm in diameter. Because it is made of high-quality silk, the creation process is also complicated. We understand that many were confused because we failed to explain the product. We take the responsibility and promise to become an Àvie Muah that can communicate through details."

Have you checked out her brand yet?

View this post on Instagram

Àvie muah X Buhee 아비에 무아는 여러 디자이너와의 협업을 통해 만들어진 브랜드입니다. Pleats Silk Scrunchie는 Buhee 브랜드와 함께 작업한 제품으로 디자이너 Buhee 가 만들어낸 감성과 유니크한 크기에 아비에 무아의 색감과 디테일을 더했습니다. Silk 100%로 만들어진 이 스크런치는 폭이 약 21cm로 매우 많은 양의 원단을 사용하며, 고급 실크의 특성상 까다로운 공정을 필요로 합니다. 제품 설명이 미흡하여 가격 책정에 의문을 가지시는 분들이 많다는 점을 인지하였습니다. 이에 책임을 통감하며, 더욱 구체적이고 자세한 정보로 소통하는 아비에 무아가 되겠습니다. 덧붙여 아비에 무아는 기획, 제품 공정에 이르기까지 여러 디자이너와의 협업을 통해 제품을 소개할 예정이며 앞으로도 신흥 작가, 디자이너분들의 참여를 기다립니다.

A post shared by Àvie muah (@aviemuah) on

  1. Davichi
  2. Kang Min Kyung
3 3,495 Share 33% Upvoted

2

popularit3,949 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

still wouldnt pay 50 dollars on a scrunchie i can make myself smh

Share

-5

karen__lang193 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

Let the haters hate they will always find something to dislike I would pay 50 for a scrunchi If you cant afford it dont bag it go to a cheaper site

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
'Radio Star' to change its timeslot
2 hours ago   0   374
Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung
"FIRSTs" in the Kpop Industry Made By BIGBANG
19 hours ago   54   9,770

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND