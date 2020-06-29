Kang Min Kyung explains why her 'Àvie Muah' scrunchie is priced at 50 USD

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung explained the price point behind her shopping mall.

On June 28 KST, the singer took to her personal Instagram to thank the public for their support, sharing images from the 'Àvie Muah' website. However, the price of the clothing, which is designed rather minimalist, currently ranges from 53,000 to 278,000 KRW ($44 to $230 USD). This caused many who follow her Instagram to comment and complain, making statements like: "Wow, this is the price of good gopchang," "This is too expensive," and "The design isn't anything special, yet this price...". One of the more complained about products was the scrunchie, which was priced at 59,000 KRW (approximately 50 USD).



When the criticisms grew, Kang Min Kyung explained, "Àvie muah X Buhee. Àvie Muah is a brand born through collaborations with various designers. The Pleats Silk Scrunchie is a product in collaboration with the brand Buhee. Designer Buhee made the unique size and the feeling, and Àvie Muah added to the color and detail. The scrunchie is made in 100% silk, and uses a lot of material because it is 21cm in diameter. Because it is made of high-quality silk, the creation process is also complicated. We understand that many were confused because we failed to explain the product. We take the responsibility and promise to become an Àvie Muah that can communicate through details."

