DIA is counting down the days till their comeback.

The group released their newest set of teaser images for their upcoming album showing the members lounging in a beautiful balcony while wearing feminine and classy dresses that further elevate their visuals. The concept photos for 'Flower 4 Seasons' definitely promise for a dainty yet classy aesthetic that fans want to see more of.

Stay tuned for DIA's comeback on June 10 at 6 PM KST.