Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Pentagon's Yan An to star in upcoming Chinese drama 'Use for My Talent'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon's Yan An is starring in the Chinese drama 'Use for My Talent'.

This past February, Cube Entertainment revealed Yan An would not be joining Pentagon for their first album promotions due to health issues, but it seems he's now well enough to promote. On June 3, Cube confirmed Yan An would be officially ending his hiatus in the upcoming Chinese drama series.

The label stated, "Yan An is currently in China focusing on filming the drama." He's playing the role of a younger brother in the drama series also starring Jasper Liu and Shen Yue.

Stay tuned for updates on Yan An and 'Use for My Talent'. 

  1. Pentagon
  2. Yan An
1

butterflyangel1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I like that he's back again, but I wanted him to join Pentagon in Road to Kingdom!

popularit3,659 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

finally some news on him cube really on my last nerve with yanan

