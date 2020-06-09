3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Victoria drops 'Functional Control' dance MV

AKP STAFF

Victoria has dropped her dance music video for "Functional Control".

In the MV above, Victoria and her dancers go over the choreography for the dance track. "Functional Control" is a song from her first album 'Victoria', and it's about the ability to dominate someone with your charm.

Watch Victoria's "Functional Control" MV above, and check out the MV for her song "Missing" if you haven't seen it.



0 431 Share 33% Upvoted
