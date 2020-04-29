The Boyz' Younghoon considering first acting role in 'Love Revolution'

The Boyz' Younghoon is considering an acting offer for 'Love Revolution'.



On April 29, The Boyz' label Cracker Entertainment stated, "Younghoon has received the offer to act in 'Love Revolution' in the role of Lee Kyung Woo." If cast, this will mark The Boyz' member's first ever acting role.



'Love Revolution' is a drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name. It was previously reported Park Ji Hoon was considering starring in the film.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Love Revolution'.