Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Boyz' Younghoon considering first acting role in 'Love Revolution'

AKP STAFF

The Boyz' Younghoon is considering an acting offer for 'Love Revolution'.

On April 29, The Boyz' label Cracker Entertainment stated, "Younghoon has received the offer to act in 'Love Revolution' in the role of Lee Kyung Woo." If cast, this will mark The Boyz' member's first ever acting role.

'Love Revolution' is a drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name. It was previously reported Park Ji Hoon was considering starring in the film.

Stay tuned for updates on 'Love Revolution'.

  1. The Boyz
  2. YOUNGHOON
1

popularit2,733 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

ACTOR YOUNGHOON ACTOR YOUNGHOON

0

helloracypeach21 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

He looks more like lee suho though

