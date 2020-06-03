Cha Tae Hyun thought he was taking Jo Se Ho's MC spot beside Yoo Jae Suk on 'You Quiz on the Block'?

Cha Tae Hyun revealed he thought he was taking Jo Se Ho's MC spot beside Yoo Jae Suk on 'You Quiz on the Block'.



On the June 3rd episode of the variety show, Cha Tae Hyun featured as a guest, and when he saw the slimmer Jo Se Ho, he said in surprise, "Wow. Where did you go? What was over here is up here now. Did you pull up all your belly fat?"



Jo Se Ho responded to Cha Tae Hyun, "Didn't you text me? You said I looked unlucky. You saw my photo and said, 'You look cool, but you look unlucky.'" He added, "He's someone who really influenced me a lot. He always monitored my shows and gave me advice."



Cha Tae Hyun then revealed, "The producer said he wanted to see me, so I was surprised. Wait a minute. Did Jo Se Ho get fired? Am I really taking Jo Se Ho's place? There would be no reason to take Yoo Jae Suk's spot. If I received the offer, I would feel bad towards Jo Se Ho, but I would take it. When the producer asked me to be a guest, I asked him why he couldn't just call me. He didn't have to meet me in person."



