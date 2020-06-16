3

BTOB's Eunkwang sends messages to Sungjae & Hyunsik and reveals friendships with other groups

Eunkwang opened up about promoting without BTOB and his friendships with other groups.

On the June 16th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', DJ Eunji asked about Eunkwang's solo comeback following his military discharge, and he expressed, "It's my first time promoting solo without BTOB, so I'm a bit lonely." 

He also sent a message to Sungjae and Hyunsik, who are currently serving in the military, saying, "Sungjae, Hyunsik. I'm promoting solo, and I miss you guys so very much. I hope you live out your military life in a healthy way, don't get hurt, and return joyfully after your time is done. Gain strength. Your hyung is waiting for you. Let's keep moving forward until we all meet in 2022. I love you."

When Eunji asked if he'd gotten close to any other artists, the BTOB member revealed, "I've gotten friendlier with N.Flying and VICTON

In related news, Eunkwang recently made a comeback with "No One Knows".

Imaalucky49
7 minutes ago

BTOB and N.Flying are my favorite group. Glad Eungkwang getting closer to N.Flying

