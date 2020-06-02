3

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Eunkwang releases new set of teaser images for 'FoRest : Entrance'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Eunkwang is ready to bring some sweet, summer vibes to your ears as he gears up to release his first solo mini-album 'FoRest : Entrance'.

The popular Cube Entertainment artist posted three new teaser pictures that show him posing amongst some ripe tangerines and sprigs of greenery. The light and fresh atmosphere of the images released so far have fans expecting beautiful songs to soothe their ears in the coming summer months.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for the album's release on June 8th at 6 PM KST. 

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
0 285 Share 38% Upvoted
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
5 hours ago   1   1,349

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND