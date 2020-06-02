BTOB's Eunkwang releases new set of teaser images for 'FoRest : Entrance'

BTOB's Eunkwang is ready to bring some sweet, summer vibes to your ears as he gears up to release his first solo mini-album 'FoRest : Entrance'.

The popular Cube Entertainment artist posted three new teaser pictures that show him posing amongst some ripe tangerines and sprigs of greenery. The light and fresh atmosphere of the images released so far have fans expecting beautiful songs to soothe their ears in the coming summer months.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for the album's release on June 8th at 6 PM KST.