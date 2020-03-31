147

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Netizens awed over BLACKPINK Jisoo's older sister and her movie star level visuals even though she's a mother of two!

BLACKPINK Jisoo's older sister is making waves online for her gorgeous visuals. 

Jisoo's older sister recently took part in a photoshoot that showed off her beautiful visuals, regardless of the fact that she's a mother of two who used to be a flight attendant!

Netizens are awed over the two sisters' combined visuals, saying: 

"It runs in the family."

"Their mother and father must be so proud."

"Now I'm curious to see what their parents look like."

Check out the photos below! What do you think? 

  1. Jisoo
Fairytailloverr217 pts 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Why are they saying “even though she’s a mother of two” like having kids suddenly makes you ugly

20

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin168 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

So if you have kids ur ugly? LOL

