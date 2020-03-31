Netizens awed over BLACKPINK Jisoo's older sister and her movie star level visuals even though she's a mother of two!

BLACKPINK Jisoo's older sister is making waves online for her gorgeous visuals.

Jisoo's older sister recently took part in a photoshoot that showed off her beautiful visuals, regardless of the fact that she's a mother of two who used to be a flight attendant!

Netizens are awed over the two sisters' combined visuals, saying:

"It runs in the family."

"Their mother and father must be so proud."

"Now I'm curious to see what their parents look like."

Check out the photos below! What do you think?