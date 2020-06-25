7

Listen to former X1 member Jo Seung Youn return to his singer/song-writer roots in comeback highlight medley

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn is finally back to his smooth, singer/song-writer roots!

The idol/solo artist will be returning this June 29 at 6 PM KST as WOODZ with his 1st mini album, 'Equal' and title track "Blue". The mini album contains a total of 7 all-new songs, starting with "Lift Up", moving on to "Accident", "Blue", "Noid", "Waikiki" feat. Colde, "Buck" feat. Punchnello, and ending with "Phantasmagoria". 

Which song are you looking forward to the most in WOODZ's 1st mini album 'Equal'?

