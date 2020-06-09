YoonA shows her impressive soju bottle opening skills for the first time on 'ON OFF'

YoonA showed viewers her soju bottle opening skills for the first time ever on broadcast.

The star appeared on the June 9 episode of variety show 'ON OFF' where she was seen enjoying some ramen. YoonA also bashfully showed off her soju bottle opening skills, saying it's the first time she's ever done it on a television broadcast after learning the tip from her friends.

YoonA jokingly stated that she was saving to show the skill on a drama and managed to impress all with her fancy spin-twist soju bottle opening technique. Her girl crush energy definitely went through the roof as she casually opened the bottle.

Check out the full clip below along with other footage of YoonA on the show.