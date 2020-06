Baekhyun swept album charts with 'Delight'.

His second mini-album was released on May 25th, and it sold 704,527 copies in the first week. He topped Hanteo, Yes24, Kyobo, Hottracks, and various other physical album charts.

It also ranked #1 on the iTunes Top Album Chart in 69 different countries, was certified triple platinum by China's QQ Music, and ranked #1 on Kugou Music and Kuwo Music as well.

Congratulations to Baekhyun!