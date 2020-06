MONSTA X's Minhyuk opened his own Instagram page!



Minhyuk is the first MONSTA X member to open his personal Instagram page. The handle '@go5rae' alludes back to the whale, his favorite animal, which he also has a tattoo of on the inside of his knee. For his first image, there's only a photo of a whale so far, but he's sure to upload much more for the fans.



You can follow him @go5rae!