Netizens talk about sensational choreographies of SM artists

Netizens are talking about sensational choreographies of artists under SM Entertainment.



On June 14 around midnight KST, a post titled "The unique choreography of SM idols back in the days" has gained attention. The original post listed NCT 127's "Cherry Bomb", EXO's "Wolf", TVXQ's "Catch Me", Girls' Generation's "Genie", and SHINee's "Sherlock (Clue + Note)".

Over 300 netizens shared their opinions in the comments, saying:

"It's gotta be 'Sherlock' lol Everyone tried to mimic their choreography."

"I think 'Gene' is the most sensational on the list. After they performed, everyone started showing off their legs like their choreography"

"EXO's 'Wolf' had such an impressive intro."



"Sherlock is legendary. Periodt."

Check out the dance moves in the videos below. What do you think?