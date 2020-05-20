46

Posted 2 hours ago

Yoochun appears on his brother's Twitch stream, netizens express sadness regarding his fall from grace since his TVXQ days

Yoochun was recently spotted on his brother's Twitch stream.

He was seen participating in Park Yoo Hwan's Twitch stream, leading to netizens criticizing him yet again. Yoochun was seen making faces and posing for the camera during the broadcast. 

Netizens have been discussing Yoochun's continued appearances after promising to retire from the entertainment industry. Given that he used to be part of the legendary TVXQ, many are expressing sadness about his fall from grace, saying: 

"Does he think he's cute? Old man, please get a grip on life."

"Wow, this makes me really sad. Please stop."

"How did he become like this?"

"Back then, Yoochun was really popular and so good looking. No one could predict that he'd become like this."

"I was a big fan of the original five-member TVXQ and now look what's happened..."

"Wow, I'm traumatized."

What do you think?

pink_oracle5,686 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

He didn't fall, he swan-dived with enthusiasm.

7

marast548 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

wow ... why do tabloid newspapers like this keep looking for silly news like this?

It only comes out in a live on his brother's channel. Nobody forces him to go to his brother's channel to see them ... it's all very ridiculous ... as if by withdrawing from the industry, he forced you to cancel your IG accounts or abandoned your family.

