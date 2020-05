MAMAMOO's Moon Byul is gearing up to present her fans with more teaser images and a special setlist for her upcoming online show 'MOON Contact Live' as her solo album 'MOON' is set to release.

The talented idol and rapper sits moodily in an abandoned warehouse, giving fans a preview of what to expect of her upcoming solo title track "Absence".

Stay tuned for more news regarding Moon Byul's upcoming special live performance as well as the drop of her album on May 30th.