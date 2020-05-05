Wonder Girls Lim's fiance Shin Min Chul opens up about past breakup on 'Real Love Story'

Former Wonder Girls member Lim's fiance Shin Min Chul opened up about their past breakup.



Lim and Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul previously announced they would be tying the knot after 7 years of dating, but it seems things weren't always rosy. On the May 4th episode of MBC's 'Real Love Story', the couple went on a museum date, where they began discussing their issues.



Shin Min Chul expressed honestly, "I think it's a waste of time when we go to the museum. When we go to the museum, I feel like all you do is focus on what you need to do. I don't like the museum. I feel like I become invisible, and you only focus on books." He also said during his interview with producers, "There was a time that she and I broke up in the middle of our relationship. Our interests were different, and we decided our conversations didn't work."



Have you been watching Lim and Shin Min Chul on 'Real Love Story'?



