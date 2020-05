Actor Won Bin (42) surprised fans with his never-aging visuals.

Korean fashion Olzen uploaded new photos of Won Bin on their homepage on May 28. He rocked a number of different looks while posing in nature.

Netizens have been commenting in awe at his youthful visuals, saying:

"He doesn't get older..."

"Exactly the same."

"Did he... get younger?"

"I'm sure it's CG effects."

What do you think? Won Bin has not been active since filming 'The Man From Nowhere' in 2010.