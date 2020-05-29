30

16

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Chinese netizens note the habits they picked up while listening to Kpop and watching Korean shows

AKP STAFF

A popular Chinese community forum post gained attention after the writer asked netizens what habits they picked up from listening to Kpop and watching Korean shows. 

Chinese netizens shared their various opinions and discussed the habits they picked up, saying: 

"Laughing and clapping at the same time."

via GIFER

"Listening to certain types of music more during certain seasons."

"Liking bulgogi and fried chicken."

"Sometimes when I'm speaking, I'll randomly blurt out Korean."

"I say Daebak a lot."

"I clap my hands for everything."

"I drink ice coffee every day."

"I eat Korean food often."

"All my daily used words are Korean now."

"I say Ah-ssi a lot!"

"I say Aigo a lot."

"I suddenly curse in Korean when driving."

"I curse saying sheebal."

"I use a lot of Korean slang." 

"Big Bang..." 

Korean netizens have replied with their own reactions, saying: 


"LOL was clapping and laughing a Korean thing?"

"How did they learn Korean cursing? They couldn't have seen it on TV..."

"This is really interesting."

"Maybe they learned cursing while looking at celebrity profiles on the internet?"

What do you think? Have you developed any of these habits? 

  1. misc.
6 2,345 Share 65% Upvoted

3

thayss221 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I feel this. The laughing and clapping just hit home lol

Share

0

FlutterFly-3 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Blurt out Korean? Why? And clapping her hands for everything, seriously.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Chanmi, Naeun, Sanha, Gongchan, fromis_9, Bomin, Chuu, Jaemin, Kangin, Kang Seung Yoon
Idols who have starred in web dramas
12 minutes ago   0   588
Won Bin
Won Bin stuns fans with his never-aging visuals
45 minutes ago   3   1,106

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND