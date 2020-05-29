Chinese netizens note the habits they picked up while listening to Kpop and watching Korean shows

A popular Chinese community forum post gained attention after the writer asked netizens what habits they picked up from listening to Kpop and watching Korean shows.

Chinese netizens shared their various opinions and discussed the habits they picked up, saying:

"Laughing and clapping at the same time."

"Listening to certain types of music more during certain seasons."

"Liking bulgogi and fried chicken."



"Sometimes when I'm speaking, I'll randomly blurt out Korean."

"I say Daebak a lot."



"I clap my hands for everything."



"I drink ice coffee every day."

"I eat Korean food often."

"All my daily used words are Korean now."

"I say Ah-ssi a lot!"



"I say Aigo a lot."



"I suddenly curse in Korean when driving."



"I curse saying sheebal."



"I use a lot of Korean slang."

"Big Bang..."

Korean netizens have replied with their own reactions, saying:



"LOL was clapping and laughing a Korean thing?"

"How did they learn Korean cursing? They couldn't have seen it on TV..."

"This is really interesting."

"Maybe they learned cursing while looking at celebrity profiles on the internet?"

What do you think? Have you developed any of these habits?