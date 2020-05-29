Idols who have starred in web dramas

Many K-Pop idols have been challenging themselves with acting through appearances on web dramas. Web dramas, which typically have much shorter episodes than typical Korean dramas, allow idols who are new to acting make their debut. Check out some idols who have been cast as main leads in web dramas!

WINNER’s Seungyoon

WINNER’s charismatic leader Seungyoon starred in the web drama ‘We Broke Up.’ The series is based on a webtoon of the same name, which follows a couple’s relationship from the moment it blossoms to the moment the two part ways.

NCT Dream’s Jaemin

NCT Dream’s Jaemin stole fans’ hearts through his performance on ‘How to Hate You.’ The web drama, based on a webtoon, tells the story of college freshman Han Tae Kang who gets to know Oh Mi Ri through a group project.

Super Junior’s Kangin

Super Junior’s Kangin made his return to the entertainment industry in 2019 with the web drama ‘What Happened to Mirae?’ The series is about the story of a college student named Han Mi Rae who meets a guy named Dong Joon on the last day of her trip to Japan.

April’s Naeun and Golden Child’s Bomin

April’s Naeun surprised fans with her stellar acting on the popular web drama ‘A-TEEN’ and its subsequent season ‘A-TEEN 2.’ Golden Child’s Bomin later joined the cast of ‘A-TEEN’ for the second season ’A-TEEN 2.’

ASTRO’s Sanha and AOA’s Chanmi

ASTRO’s Sanha starred alongside AOA’s Chanmi the web drama ‘Love Formula 11M.’ The series tells the story of Ji Yoon, a regular college student who is forced to give up her dream of becoming a soccer player. She later meets her good-looking upperclassman Tae Oh.

Fromis_9’s Gyuri and LOONA’s Chuu

Fromis_9’s Gyuri and LOONA’s Chuu joined the main cast for ‘Dating Class’ in 2019. The web drama revolves around 6 university students who are new to dating and is based on an actual university class called “An Introduction to Dating.”

B1A4’s Gongchan

B1A4’s Gongchan was cast for the main role in the 2019 web drama ‘Dear My Name.’ Even before appearing on this series, Gongchan has acted in multiple other web dramas.