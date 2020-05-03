UNVS's YY unveils sultry lyric poster for comeback title track 'Give You Up'

UNVS's YY has unveiled a sultry, snowy lyric poster for the group's upcoming comeback title track, "Give You Up".

The snippet of lyrics from YY's poster reads, "The love we shared felt like magic to each other. Only the dreamlike moments are left deeply inside me." Meanwhile, UNVS will be making a comeback with their 2nd single album 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken' this May 15 at 12 PM KST. The single album contains two tracks - title song "Give You Up" and Eunho's solo track, "Waterfall".

If you missed member Jun.H's lyric poster from this past weekend, you can also find it below.



