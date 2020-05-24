TWICE reveals the second set of individual concept photos for 'More & More'

TWICE is gearing up for their comeback!



On May 25 at midnight KST, the popular idol group dropped the second set of individual concept photos for their 9th mini-album 'More & More' via the group's official social media accounts. This time, the girls are seen artfully posing in front of the dark backdrop, exuding charisma and showing of ethereal visuals. The 9th mini-album is set to release on June 1st.

Check out all the image teasers above and below. How are you liking TWICE's comeback concept?