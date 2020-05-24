14

9

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE reveals the second set of individual concept photos for 'More & More'

AKP STAFF

TWICE is gearing up for their comeback! 

On May 25 at midnight KST, the popular idol group dropped the second set of individual concept photos for their 9th mini-album 'More & More' via the group's official social media accounts. This time, the girls are seen artfully posing in front of the dark backdrop, exuding charisma and showing of ethereal visuals. The 9th mini-album is set to release on June 1st.

Check out all the image teasers above and below. How are you liking TWICE's comeback concept? 

  1. TWICE
3 2,811 Share 61% Upvoted

2

Nitam_HD311 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
I was going to comment Nayeon is a masterpiece but then I saw Mina and others and I was like, wait, well TWICE is a masterpiece ^_^

Share

0

zodiak246160 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Is Jihyo holding a Spider lily? Like in the anime XD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms May comeback date
42 minutes ago   1   511

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND